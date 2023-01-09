Minnesota elections chief seeks to make voting even easier

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s chief elections officer is calling on state lawmakers to make it easier for residents to vote while protecting elections officials from threats and intimidation. Key elements of Secretary of State Steve Simon’s agenda are included in an elections package that fellow Democrats in the state House and Senate introduced last week. As legislatures convene across the country, lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle are bracing for new fights amid the continued false claims by former President Donald Trump and his allies that the 2020 election was stolen. Republicans are eager to tighten election rules further, whereas Democrats are seeking to make it easier to vote.

