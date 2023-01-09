Palestinian prime minister says Israel aims to topple the PA

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Palestinian prime minister has accused Israel’s new ultra-nationalist government of blocking “even the most non-violent ways of fighting the occupation” and warned they will inflame the conflict. Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told his Cabinet at its weekly meeting on Monday that Israel’s financial and other sanctions are “a new war against the Palestinian people, their capabilities and funds.” He accused Israel of trying to collapse the Palestinian Authority in comments to Haaretz published Monday. His remarks came amid a flurry of punitive steps by Israel, including a legally murky order that the police ban the Palestinian flag in public spaces.

