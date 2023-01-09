Plane carrying rocket takes off for 1st UK satellite launch

LONDON (AP) — A modified jumbo jet carrying a Virgin Orbit rocket has taken off from southwestern England, marking the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from Western Europe. Hundreds gathered for the launch cheered as the repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft, named “Cosmic Girl,” took off from Cornwall late Monday. Around an hour into the flight, the plane will release the rocket at 35,000 feet (around 10,000 meters) over the Atlantic Ocean. The rocket will then take several small satellites for mixed civil and defense use into orbit. If successful, the mission will mark the first international launch for Virgin Orbit, founded by British billionaire Richard Branson.

