Suspect emerges in shooting at New Mexico official’s home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico’s largest city say a suspect believed to be connected to at least one of the recent shootings at or near the homes or offices of several elected officials is in custody. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the man was being held on unrelated charges and that numerous search warrants were still out and detectives were waiting for more information as part of the ongoing investigation. The suspect’s name was not released. Authorities also confirmed they seized a firearm that used in a shooting at one official’s home but they have yet to link it to the others.

