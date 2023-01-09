Virgin Orbit reports ‘anomaly’ in satellite launch from UK

LONDON (AP) — Virgin Orbit says a mission to launch the first satellites into orbit from Western Europe has suffered an “anomaly.” The U.S.-based company attempted its first international launch on Monday, using a modified jumbo jet to carry one of its rockets. The rocket was supposed to take nine small satellites for mixed civil and defense use into orbit. But about two hours after the plane took off, the company reported that the mission encountered a problem. Virgin Orbit tweeted that “We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit.” It said it evaluating the information. The company had previously completed four similar launches from California.

