2 Palestinians killed in West Bank raid, stabbing attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say that the Israeli army killed a 21-year-old Palestinian militant during a raid in the West Bank. Israel says a Palestinian assailant stabbed and wounded an Israeli before he was shot and killed at a settlement in the territory’s south. Wednesday’s violence was the latest in a surge in attacks in the occupied territory. The Palestinian Health Ministry said that Ahmed Abu Junaid died several hours after he was struck in the head by a bullet during an Israeli arrest raid in the hardscrabble Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus, in the northern West Bank. The army said a gunfight erupted between Palestinian militants and Israeli security forces in the Balata refugee camp.

