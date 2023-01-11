6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police
By SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor says investigators haven’t been able to identify the attacker who wounded six people with a sharp metallic hook in the French capital’s Gare du Nord train station before being shot and wounded by police. Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement theat the suspect attacked several people including a police officer during the morning rush hour on Wednesday “with no apparent reason at this stage.” She said the assailant was undergoing surgery at a hospital after being shot twice in the chest and once in the right arm. Investigators haven’t been able to interrogate him given his condition. Beccuau said that only one victim was still hospitalized on Wednesday evening with non life-threatening injuries.