Australia finalizing new security pact with Pacific neighbor

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The leaders of Australia and neighboring Papua New Guinea say they are finalizing a new security treaty — a move that comes as a challenge to China’s growing assertiveness in the region. Last year, China signed its own security pact with the nearby Solomon Islands, raising alarm that it could lead to a military buildup in the South Pacific region. Australia and PNG haven’t yet released details of their planned new treaty, but Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it would be based on the deep trust between the two nations. He said he expects negotiations to conclude in April and the treaty to be signed in June.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.