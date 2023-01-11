Colombia’s VP hears UN condemnation of attempt on her life

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Colombia’s vice-president listened to members of the Security Council condemn the recent attempt against her life and then thanked the U.N.’s most powerful body for its solidary against violence in the country. Francia Marquez said the violence is aimed at undermining the new government’s efforts “for peace, social justice and the development and deepening of democracy.” She said she was addressing the council Wednesday as “representative of a government that has come to power to change the history of my country.” It will “confront violence, social injustice and structural inequalities” with policies “to make Colombia a global power of life,” he said.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.