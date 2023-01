NEW YORK (AP) — Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency said in a tweet Wednesday at it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System. The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

