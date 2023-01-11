Greece’s former king to be buried as a private citizen

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government says the country’s former and last king will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi. That’s the former summer residence of Greece’s royals and the location of his parents’ graves. The government made the announcement Wednesday. Constantine was a controversial figure in Greek history and he died in a hospital late Tuesday at the age of 82. Greece’s monarchy was abolished in a referendum in 1974. And Constantine spent decades in exile before settling again in his home country in his waning years. His family announced his funeral will be held in the Athens cathedral on Monday. The exact timing of the service and burial has yet to be determined.

