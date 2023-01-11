Jill Biden to have surgery to remove lesion above right eye

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden will undergo surgery to remove a potentially cancerous lesion above her right eye. President Joe Biden is accompanying his wife to the Walter Reed military hospital in Maryland, where the procedure is to be performed Wednesday. The first lady’s office announced last week that doctors had discovered the lesion during a recent routine skin cancer screening. Doctors recommended the lesion be removed and examined out of an abundance of caution. A Mayo Clinic fact sheet says the surgery involves cutting away thin layers of skin and examining each layer individually for signs of cancer. An update on the first lady is expected later Wednesday.

