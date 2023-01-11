Late Pentagon chief Ash Carter to be honored at service

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and other past and present U.S. officials are honoring the late Ash Carter, who as defense secretary opened the way for women to fight in combat and for transgender personnel to serve. A memorial service is set for Carter on Thursday at Washington National Cathedral. Carter was 68 when he died in October of a heart attack. The Philadelphia native served as defense secretary under President Barack Obama from February 2015 to January 2017. Carter had a variety of other roles during a 35-year career at the Pentagon.

