Man hospitalized after confrontation with Memphis cops dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was hospitalized after being injured during a confrontation with Memphis police officers during a traffic stop has died. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 29-year-old Tyre D. Nichols, of Memphis, “succumbed to his injuries” on Tuesday. Authorities haven’t disclosed the nature of his injuries. TBI officials said Sunday that the agency began a use-of-force investigation surrounding the arrest at the request of Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy. Memphis police say two confrontations occurred between Nichols and officers who arrested him Saturday night. After the arrest, Nichols complained of shortness of breath and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.