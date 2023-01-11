Officers plead not guilty in police van paralysis case

Five Connecticut police officers have pleaded not guilty to charges accusing them of cruelly mistreating a Black man after he was partially paralyzed in a police van when the driver braked hard. The New Haven officers entered the pleas Wednesday in state court. They were arrested in November in connection with the injuries suffered by Richard “Randy” Cox, who was paralyzed from the chest down last June. Police say the van driver braked hard to avoid a collision and Cox flew head-first into a metal partition. Police video shows officers dragging Cox out of the van by his feet at the police station and mocking him.

