Officials: No injuries in fire at Illinois chemical plant

La SALLE, Ill. (AP) — Officials say a large fire that sent smoke plumes towering over a northern Illinois chemical plant has been contained and no injuries have been reported. The fire at Carus Chemical in La Salle was reported around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Nearby residents have been told to shelter in place, and La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said officials are considering their next steps. La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski said no injuries have been reported and all of the plant’s workers are safe. Janick said he couldn’t confirm earlier reports of explosions. It’s not known yet what caused the blaze.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.