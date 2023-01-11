Pakistani PM reports global pledges of $9.7B in flood aid

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister says several countries and international institutions have pledged $9.7 billion to help his country rebuild from record-breaking and deadly flooding. Premier Shahbaz Sharif reported the total Wednesday after a recent conference in Geneva with the U.N.’s support. Last summer’s floods killed 1,739 people and made millions homeless. Sharif said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres fought for the victims “like a Pakistani.” Sharif pledged transparency when the money is spent. He called the flooding a “doomsday before the doomsday” for the Earth’s changing climate.

