Police: Canada girls assaulted people same night as killing

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police are asking victims to come forward after a group of eight to 10 teenage girls randomly assaulted several people at subway stations in Toronto the same night police say eight teenage girls stabbed and killed a homeless man outside a station. Toronto police are seeking the public’s help to identify victims who were assaulted at five downtown subway stations between 10 p.m. and 12. a.m. on Dec. 17, hours before 59-year-old Ken Lee was killed near Union Station. Toronto police would not say whether the suspects in the killing are the same teen girls suspected in the assaults.

