US, Japan unveil plans to strengthen the alliance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top national security officials from the U.S. and Japan have unveiled plans to strengthen the alliance to help counter threats from North Korea and China, which they called the greatest challenge in the region. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the agreement reflects the two nations’ effort to deepen cooperation “across all realms,” including space, cybersecurity and emerging technologies. The U.S. and Japanese foreign and defense ministers agreed at their meeting Wednesday in Washington to adjust the American troop presence on the island of Okinawa. Prior to the meeting, Japan’s defense ministry announced it was ready to start construction on an uninhabited island where the two militaries will hold joint military exercises.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

