At least 1 worker missing after propane explosion in Quebec

SAINT-ROCH-DE-L’ACHIGAN, Quebec (AP) — An explosion has hit a propone facility in Quebec, and at least one worker is missing. Quebec provincial police said evacuations were underway in St-Roch-de-l’Achigan, a town about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Montreal. Municipal officials had earlier said three or four employees were unaccounted for, but provincial police Sgt. Éloïse Cossette told a news conference this afternoon “at least one person” is missing and there could be more. Fire Chief François Thivierge said authorities were called following an explosion at 11:17 a.m., and the first units to arrive tried to intervene but had to back off due to a risk of further explosions.

