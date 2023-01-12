Colorado police officer accused of attacking disabled woman

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A police officer in suburban Denver is facing a felony charge after allegedly attacking a disabled woman who was walking her dog outside his apartment complex while he was off-duty. Sentinel Colorado reports 32-year-old Douglas Harroun was charged with third-degree assault against an at-risk adult following Wednesday’s encounter. He’s accused of punching the woman in the face and head several times during an argument. The 49-year-old woman has a chronic pain disorder that affects the nerves in half of her body. She was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, and Harroun has been suspended indefinitely without pay.

