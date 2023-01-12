EXPLAINER: The seditious conspiracy charges in Jan. 6 trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former national chairman of the Proud Boys and four associates are standing trial on seditious conspiracy charges in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. This trial comes just weeks after the Justice Department secured guilty verdicts against two leaders of another far-right extremist group, the Oath Keepers. It will be the third seditious conspiracy trial in the massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that forced Congress to adjourn as lawmakers and staff hid from a violent mob. Defense attorneys argue that the actions of the Proud Boys who joined the pro-Trump mob were spontaneous rather than the culmination of a premediated plot.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

