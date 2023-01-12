Israeli army kills 3 Palestinians during West Bank raids

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says the Israeli military shot and killed three Palestinians during arrest raids in the occupied West Bank. The military said soldiers in Qalandia refugee camp were being struck by stones and responded with live fire. Palestinian health officials also said the Israeli army killed a 25-year-old and 18-year-old during a raid into the village of Qabatiya in the northern West Bank. Thursday’s shootings were the latest bloodshed in months of violence. Israel has been conducting nightly raids in the territory since last spring. Israel says the operations are meant to dismantle militant networks. The Palestinians see them as further entrenchment of Israel’s 55-year, open-ended occupation of land they seek for their future state.

