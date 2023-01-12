Japanese PM asks for Canada’s help on clean energy

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is looking to Canada to help his country wean itself off fossil fuels from places such as Russia. Kishida is in Ottawa Thursday for his first visit as Japan’s head of government, as part of a tour of other Group of Seven countries. Japan holds the G-7 presidency this year and is set to host meetings with the leaders of some of the world’s richest countries. The group includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union. Tokyo plans to use the presidency to co-ordinate with other states on economic management and punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

