Metal detectors to be used in city where boy shot teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — School officials in Virginia say metal detectors will be installed in every school in the city where a 6-year-old boy shot and wounded his teacher last week. The head of the Newport News School Board said Thursday that the district will purchase 90 walk-through metal detectors, and has already begun ordering them. The first detectors will be installed at Richneck Elementary School, where first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner was shot. The district superintendent said Monday that the city already uses metal detectors and random searches in high schools and middle schools, but not at elementary buildings. The 25-year-old was shot in the chest, but has improved and is listed in stable condition.

