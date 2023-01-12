Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed a man convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities captured him in Texas. Scott James Eizember received a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. His attorneys did not deny that Eizember had killed A.J. Cantrell and his wife, Patsy Cantrell, on Oct. 18, 2003. But they asked the Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board last month to recommend that his life be spared, saying the killings were unplanned and spontaneous. The board voted 3-2 to reject a clemency recommendation.

