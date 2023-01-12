Prosecutor: Proud Boys attacked ‘heart’ of democracy on 1/6

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prosecutor says former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants charged with seditious conspiracy in the Capitol attack took aim at “the heart of our democracy” on Jan. 6, 2021. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough made the comment during his opening statement in the trial on Thursday. Prosecutors say the far-right extremists plotted to keep Joe Biden out of the White House after he beat then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Defense lawyers deny there was such a plot. The defendants are from Florida, Washington state, Pennsylvania and New York. Their trial comes after the seditious conspiracy convictions of two leaders of the far-right Oath Keepers group.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

