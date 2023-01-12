Proud Boys sedition trial to open 2 years after Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are expected to outline their case on Thursday against former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants, who are charged with seditious conspiracy in one of the most consequential cases to emerge from the Capitol riot. Opening statements are expected in federal court in Washington. Tarrio and four other members of the far-right extremist group are accused of plotting to use violence to stop the transfer of presidential power from Republican President Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the 2020 election. The trial is another huge test for the Justice Department. It recently secured the seditious conspiracy convictions of two leaders of another extremist group, the Oath Keepers.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

