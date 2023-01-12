Turkey summons Swedish envoy over ‘heinous’ protest action

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say Turkey has summoned the Swedish ambassador to convey Ankara’s displeasure after a mannequin depicting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was reportedly hung outside the city hall in Stockholm. Turkish officials on Thursday described the incident as “terrorist propaganda” by supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK and other Kurdish militant groups. State broadcaster TRT said the ambassador was informed that Turkey strongly condemns the “heinous act.” Turkish officials also said was contrary to an agreement that Turkey has reached with Sweden and Finland under which the two promised to crack down on Kurdish militants.

