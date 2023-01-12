‘Wakanda Forever’ scores 12 NAACP Image Award nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has been nominated for 12 NAACP Image Awards, while “The Woman King” and “Abbott Elementary” will enter next month’s ceremony as other top nominees. The “Black Panther” sequel led all film nominees. The Marvel film delved into the concept of Wakanda’s grief in the wake of T’Challa’s death. “The Woman King” film starring Viola Davis and the ABC television series “Abbott Elementary” with Quinta Brunson each received nine nods. Both Davis and Brunson are nominated for entertainer of the year along with Mary J. Blige, Zendaya and Angela Bassett. The awards will air Feb. 25 on BET.

