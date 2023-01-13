Biden and Kishida discuss Japan ‘stepping up’ security

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and Japan are ready to seal an agreement to bolster their cooperation on space. It’s the latest in a series of moves by Japan as it looks to build security cooperation with allies in a time of provocative Chinese and North Korean military action. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are holding wide-ranging talks at the White House on Friday. That’s before Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa sign a U.S.-Japan Space Cooperation agreement. Kishida’s Washington visit is the capstone on a weeklong tour of five European and North American capitals.

