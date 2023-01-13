Biden and Kishida to discuss Japan ‘stepping up’ security

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and Japan are ready to seal an agreement to bolster their cooperation on space. It’s the latest in a series of moves by Japan as it looks to build security cooperation with allies amid growing concerns about provocative Chinese and North Korean military action. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks at the White House on Friday. That’s before Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa sign a U.S.-Japan Space Cooperation agreement. Kishida’s Washington visit is the capstone on a weeklong tour of five European and North American capitals.

