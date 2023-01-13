Biden, Trump cases pull Justice Dept. toward politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — There are now two special counsels investigating the handling of classified documents by two opposing U.S. presidents — a doubly tricky task for a Justice Department that must try to steer clear of politics. One investigator has just been named to look into the presence of classified documents at Democratic President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and Washington office. Attorney General Merrick Garland describes the appointment as underscoring the Justice Department’s commitment to independence and accountability in particularly sensitive investigations. Garland used identical language last year to announce a special counsel to investigate Republican ex-President Donald Trump’s handling of classified material at his Florida home.

