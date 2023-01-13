Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:34 PM

California sheriff’s deputy shot, suspect in custody

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot Friday and the suspect is in custody, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available, such as the Riverside County deputy’s condition, the suspect’s identity and what prompted the shooting.

The deputy was being taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. It was not clear if the suspect was also injured.

The shooting occurred in the city of Lake Elsinore, which is about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content