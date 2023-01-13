California sheriff’s deputy shot, suspect in custody

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot Friday and the suspect is in custody, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available, such as the Riverside County deputy’s condition, the suspect’s identity and what prompted the shooting.

The deputy was being taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. It was not clear if the suspect was also injured.

The shooting occurred in the city of Lake Elsinore, which is about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.