Charges dropped and man tried 4 times for murder is set free
By LEA SKENE
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s new top prosecutor has dropped all charges against a Black man who stood trial four times for the same killing, freeing him from seven years in custody. Friday’s announcement by Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates ended a controversial case that repeatedly raised questions about police and prosecutorial conduct. Keith Davis Jr. had been accused of murdering Pimlico Race Course security guard Kevin Jones in 2015. Before arresting Davis, officers shot him multiple times. He survived and maintained his innocence ever since. Marilyn Mosby, the previous top prosecutor who repeatedly brought Davis to trial, said Friday that the case has always been about seeking justice for the victim and his family.