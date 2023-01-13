Explosion in gas pipeline in Lithuania, no injuries reported

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Officials say an explosion has occurred in a pipeline in central Lithuania carrying natural gas to the north of the country and neighboring Latvia but no supply disruptions or injuries were reported. Baltic media reported that Friday’s blast sent flames up to 50 meters (164 feet) into the sky and forced the protective evacuation of a nearby village. The operator of Lithuania’s natural gas transmission system, AB Amber Grid, said the explosion took place away from residential buildings and “according to initial data” no people were injured. Raimonds Cudars, the energy minister in neighboring Latvia, said the explosion in Lithuania so far has not caused problems with natural gas supplies in Latvia.

