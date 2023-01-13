Fans get Bolsonaro autographs as ex-leader rests in Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Several dozen fans scored autographs from Jair Bolsonaro in central Florida on Friday. But the controversial former Brazilian president didn’t emerge to greet them after a stint in hospital earlier this week. The right wing populist had been quietly staying with a supporter in an Orlando suburb since leaving Brazil in late December and skipping the Jan. 1 swearing in of his leftist successor. On Sunday, supporters back home who refused to accept his electoral defeat brazenly attacked the Brazilian capital. That has prompted some lawmakers there and in the U.S. to demand that the Biden administration expel him. Bolsonaro has told Brazilian media he may return to Brazil soon.

