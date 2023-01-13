German economy seen stagnating in Q4, grew 1.9% in 2022

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s national statistics office says the country’s economy appears to have stagnated in the fourth quarter. It said Friday that Europe’s biggest economy managed full-year growth of 1.9%, a slowing somewhat from 2021 as the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine weighed on its performance. Germany releases a preliminary full-year gross domestic product figure before full December economic data is available, and an official fourth-quarter number isn’t due for a few weeks yet. If the estimate released Friday holds up, stagnation in the October-December period would be a better showing than expected. The economy has been long expected to shrink in last year’s fourth quarter and in the current first quarter.

