Man charged in gang-related killing of Chicago girl in 2016

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man has been charged with killing a teenage girl in 2016 to boost his standing in a gang. Authorities say a grand jury indicted Patrick Johnson on a charge of murder in aid of racketeering. Johnson is accused of shooting 15-year-old Veronica Lopez while the girl was riding in a vehicle on Lake Shore Drive during the 2016 Memorial Day weekend. Dozens of people were shot in Chicago and at least six died over the three-day period. Johnson was arrested Friday. No lawyer was listed yet in the federal online case file.

