MLK weekend to feature tributes, commitments to race equity

The CEO of the King Center in Atlanta says she hopes to spur progress during this year’s observances of Martin Luther King Jr. Day by helping more Americans personalize the struggle for racial equity and harmony. Bernice King is the daughter of the late civil rights icon. Events include youth and adult summits to educate the public on ways to transform unjust systems in the U.S. And the weekend will include a symposium on police brutality in Ohio and community service projects in U.S. cities. Annual tributes and commemorations of King begin nationwide on Friday. They typically include a mix of politics, faith and community service.

