Officials probe officer shooting of cruiser theft suspect

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut officer who opened fire on a man stealing a police cruiser, wounding him the leg minutes before he crashed the SUV into a deli, is under investigation for deadly use of force. The state inspector general’s office said Friday that it is reviewing Thursday’s shooting by Bristol officer Seth Petzing. Officer body cam footage shows Petzing fire four shots at Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez as Shoemaker-Gonzalez speeds away in the cruiser. Officials say Shoemaker-Gonzalez then drove more than 2 miles before crashing into Palma’s Diner. No one in the diner was hurt. Shoemaker-Gonzalez is being treated at a hospital. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.