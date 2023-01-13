Palestinian man succumbs to wounds in Israeli West Bank raid

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian medics say a man has died after he was critically wounded by Israeli gunfire during a military raid in the occupied West Bank nearly two weeks ago. A hospital in the southern town of Jenin said Yazan al-Jaabari, 19, died early Saturday from wounds he sustained on Jan. 2. His death raises to 10 the number of Palestinians killed during Israeli raids in the West Bank since the beginning of the year. Israel ramped up its military raids last spring after a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 people. Israel says the operations are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2022, making last year the deadliest since 2004.

