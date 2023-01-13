Sunak pledges to work constructively with Scotland’s leader

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to work constructively with Scotland’s leader despite tensions over her administration’s wish for a new independence referendum. Sunak held private talks with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during his first visit since taking power. He said Friday that he believes there is scope for cooperation even though they aren’t “going to agree on everything,” Sturgeon’s relationship with Sunak’s two predecessors had been frosty in light of Sturgeon’s demand for Scottish independence.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.