Vatican to hear from PR expert with grudge against cardinal

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s big financial fraud and corruption trial is hearing from a public relations specialist who has long harbored a grudge against one of the prime defendants. Francesca Chaouqui was called to answer questions after text messages entered into the court record indicated that she helped coach Cardinal Angelo Becciu’s key accuser into turning on him. Chaouqui has never hidden her fantasy of taking revenge on Becciu, whom she accused of being behind her 2015-16 prosecution for passing confidential documents to journalists. She apparently found the chance to settle scores when Vatican police in 2019 began investigating the secretariat of state’s 350 million-euro investment in a London property.

