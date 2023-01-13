Woman raped in unmonitored drug sting sues police handlers

A police informant raped twice during an undercover drug buy in Louisiana has filed a lawsuit alleging her law enforcement handlers failed to monitor the sting in real time. The suit filed this week in Alexandria says deputies with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office allowed the January 2021 attack to “play out” despite concerns over how long the woman had been inside a known stash house. The case was the subject of an Associated Press investigation last year that showed the perils such informants face seeking to “work off” criminal charges in loosely regulated arrangements. Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

