3 dead, 2 critical after Cleveland home shooting; 1 arrested

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say three people were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting at a Cleveland home, and a 41-year-old man related to at least two of the victims is in custody. Cleveland police said officers in a police cruiser were flagged down by the suspect at about 8 p.m. Friday. He was then taken into custody. Authorities said a 69-year-old man was found dead along with a 34-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son. Another man and his 8-year-old daughter were hospitalized in critical condition. Chief Wayne Drummond said it appeared to be an isolated domestic incident. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released.

