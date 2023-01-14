Greek police finalize security plan for ex-king’s funeral

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek media say that 1,000 police will be deployed for the funeral service and burial of former King Constantine. Police wouldn’t confirm the number but announced that a figure was finalized at a meeting of top security officials on Saturday. Constantine will be buried as a private citizen on Monday north of Athens in Tatoi. Constantine died in a hospital late Tuesday at the age of 82. Greece’s monarchy was definitively abolished in a referendum in December 1974 and Constantine spent decades in exile before settling in his home country once more in his waning years.

