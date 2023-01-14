Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians, say troops were attacked

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian medics say Israeli troops have shot and killed two Palestinian men during a military raid in the occupied West Bank, while a third man has died from wounds sustained in an earlier raid. The bloodshed raised the number of Palestinians killed this year in fighting with Israel to 11. The military says the troops opened fire after gunmen fired at them from a passing vehicle and that an automatic rifle was confiscated from the car. The bloodshed signals no slowdown in fighting that made 2022 the deadliest year in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since 2004. Israel says most of the dead have been militants, but stone-throwers and people not involved in violence have also died.

