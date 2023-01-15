2 killed, 12 missing in north China chemical plant explosion

BEIJING (AP) — A massive explosion at a chemical plant in northeastern China has killed at least two people and left 12 missing. Another 34 people were injured in the explosion Sunday on the outskirts of the city of Panjin in Liaoning province east of the capital Beijing. News releases from the local government showed photos of a major fire and thick black smoke rising from the complex. The local government said in a news release that fire crews have brought the blaze under control and the local environmental department was monitoring the impact on air quality in the area.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.