6.2 earthquake shakes west Indonesia, no casualties reported

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An undersea earthquake has shaken part of western Indonesia, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties. The magnitude 6.2 earthquake was centered southeast of Singkil, a coastal district in Aceh province at a depth of 23 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said. No tsunami alert was issued by Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. Indonesia is frequently hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. An earthquake in November killed more than 330 people in West Java. It was the deadliest in Indonesia since a 2018 quake and tsunami in Sulawesi killed about 4,340 people.

